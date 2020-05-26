NI dairy farmer dies after work-related incident

A 46-year-old father-of-four was killed following a farm accident on 21 May

A dairy farmer in Northern Ireland has died following an accident at his County Antrim farm, the Health and Safety Executive NI has confirmed.

Police were called to the farm located in the Ballysculty Road area of Antrim on Thursday 21 May.

The man, named locally as Andrew Abraham, is understood to have died following a tragic work-related incident.

A HSENI spokesperson confirmed the incident: “HSENI is aware of the incident in the Antrim area on Thursday, May 21, and is making enquiries.







“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.”

It follows a separate farm accident which occurred on 12 May in Co Antrim, near Ballycastle.

A mother and her young daughter were killed in a crash involving a tractor and a quad bike outside their farm.

It is believed the woman, aged in her 30s, was the driver of the quad which collided with the tractor.

Figures have revealed that 39 people have lost their lives on farms during 2018/19, making agriculture the deadliest UK industry.