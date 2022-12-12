NI dairy farmers invited to antibiotic study tour in England

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) is offering dairy farmers the opportunity to travel to England to learn how some producers have reduced their herd dependence on antibiotics.

Applications are invited from one member or employee of a dairy farm business, particularly from those who are recording antibiotic use. Fifteen places are available.

A number of production systems will be featured as part of the tour, including a visit to the Nottingham University Dairy Research Facility, according to DAERA.

The visit will also feature a presentation by Dr James Breen, a veterinarian with many years experience, both a practitioner and researcher, specialising in mastitis reduction strategies.

Dr Breen is an Associate Professor, Cattle Health and Production at the University of Nottingham and has been involved in the production of research papers on mastitis, as well as lecturing at the university.

He was involved in the roll-out of the AHDB mastitis control programme, which was successfully implemented on numerous farms in Britain.

Dr Breen was also involved in training people to use the associated software, to allow wider implementation of the mastitis control programme across the UK.

The study tour is part of the Farm Innovation Visits Scheme which is being delivered by DAERA’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

A DAERA spokesperson said the trip would take place in 8-9 March 2023 over the course of two days, flying to Birmingham, with one overnight stay.

"Should there be sufficient interest it is proposed that a subsequent trip may take place," the spokesperson added.

"To increase the benefits arising from the study tour, all applicants must identify a group of farmers to share their findings with upon their return.

"The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, which is part of the NI Rural Development Programme will cover the costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel outside of Northern Ireland and meals when in Great Britain.

"Participants will be expected to meet any additional costs, including farm relief and travel insurance."

Dairy farmers who are interested in participating in this study tour can find out more details and complete an online application.

Applications can be completed online from Friday 9 December until Wednesday 21 December at 4.00pm.