NI farm leaders hold crisis meeting to address 'threats' facing farming

Northern Ireland's farm leaders have held a crisis meeting to address the 'threat' facing farming from both UK and NI government policies.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) met with the region's leading food businesses and organisations to warn about the industry's 'long term threats'.

Discussions centred on the UK government's changes to agricultural property relief (APR), as well as local environmental regulatory issues such as ammonia restrictions.

UFU president William Irvine said the APR changes were 'outrageous and out of touch', as family farms in Northern Ireland would face a 'massive blow' if they went ahead.

He said: "Our message to both local and national politicians is simple – you must understand the value and contribution of agriculture. We need your backing, not more barriers.”

The crisis meeting of industry leaders, which took place on Thursday (7 November), also stressed the challenges posed by ever-tightening regulations.

The meeting heard that restrictions due to ammonia emissions was stalling progress, preventing farmers from modernising, improving animal welfare and investing in more sustainable systems.

Mr Irvine said: "Farmers are committed to reducing emissions, but these blunt policies are pushing us backwards, stalling essential planning applications and blocking vital investment in farm infrastructure.

"The entire agri-food industry will be impacted if we don’t get sensible, practical solutions,” he warned.

The UFU said that without new policies, farms would struggle to compete against imports, leaving local food production under threat.

This won't just affect farms, it would hit the entire agri-economy, rural communities, and consumers who relied on high-quality, locally produced food.

“Fewer planning permissions mean less opportunities to upgrade, innovate, and assist in reducing emissions," said Mr Irvine.

"If we continue down this road, NI’s agricultural landscape will face reduced investment, inefficiency, and an inability to remain competitive."

At the meeting, agri-industry leaders also raised the issue of bovine TB, which had a 'severe impact' not only on the livestock industry, but on the well-being of farmers.

Mr Irvine said: "Farmers are at their wits’ end. TB is a constant battle, and it’s ripping through our rural communities, bringing the livestock industry to its knees."

It comes as farmers across the UK are set to descend on central London as part of a rally against the government's recent autumn budget.

Organised by the NFU, the 'mass lobby of MPs' will take place at the Church House conference centre in Westminster, on 19 November.

Yesterday, the NFU issued an update on the rally, saying it was now at 'full capacity', with unregistered farmers told not to travel to the capital.

Farmers in Scotland have also organised a rally which will take place outside the Scottish parliament, to send a message of the importance of the industry.

The protest will take place outside the Scottish parliament on 28 November, ahead of the Scottish government’s own budget which is due to take place on 4 December.

Concluding the meeting in Northern Ireland, Mr Irvine said: "We’re committed – the industry is ready and willing to act – but we need real support from government.

"We’re not just asking for change, we’re demanding it. Agriculture is too important to be ignored by politicians."