NI farm leaders urge vigilance as sheep scab threat rises

Sheep farmers are being warned of a heightened sheep scab risk as increased movements between farms and livestock marts raise the threat of infection spreading between flocks.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging producers to quarantine incoming sheep and watch for signs including persistent itching, rubbing and wool loss.

The union said good biosecurity is particularly important as buying, selling and movement activity increases.

Sheep scab is highly contagious and can spread through direct contact between animals, shared handling facilities and contaminated equipment.

The mites responsible are not always visible to the naked eye, while clinical signs may take several weeks to appear after infection.

Blood testing is available where there is uncertainty over whether the disease is present.

UFU deputy president Clement Lynch said: “Sheep scab remains one of the biggest animal health challenges facing our sheep sector and it is something farmers cannot afford to become complacent about.”

He added: “As sheep begin to move more frequently between farms and through livestock marts, the risk of transmission increases, making good biosecurity more important than ever.”

The UFU is advising farmers to isolate bought-in stock, check animals regularly and seek veterinary advice at the earliest opportunity if there are concerns.

Lynch said: “Simple measures, such as quarantining incoming stock, checking sheep regularly for signs of scab and seeking veterinary advice at the earliest opportunity, can make a significant difference in preventing the disease from spreading.”

Farmers are also being encouraged to work closely with veterinary practices to ensure the correct treatment is used.

The union said responsible medicine use is vital to protect the effectiveness of available treatments and support long-term flock health.

Lynch said: “Responsible use of medicines is vital if we are to protect the effectiveness of the treatment options available and safeguard flock health into the future.”

Sheep scab is a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland and cases must be reported to DAERA under The Sheep Scab Order (NI) 1970.

The UFU said early diagnosis and prompt action can help limit the impact on affected animals and reduce the risk of infection spreading to neighbouring flocks.

Anyone concerned that sheep scab may be present in their flock is being urged to contact a private veterinary practitioner as soon as possible.