NI farmer dies following agricultural incident, police confirm

A Northern Irish farmer has died in a tragic agricultural incident, with investigations now underway into the cause of death.

Richard Ruddell, 55, was killed on his farm near Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Friday night (26 July).

The father-of-three was a well-known local farmer, according to reports.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s in the Ballynery North Road area of Lurgan on Friday evening, 26 July.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.”

The Health and Safety Executive added: “HSE NI were informed of an incident on a farm in the Lurgan area on 26 July.

“Inspectors have attended the scene and are making further enquiries.”

It comes after a man was killed on his farm in Dromore, Co Tyrone earlier this month.

In Northern Ireland alone, there were seven farm-related workplace fatalities in the period 2023/2024, newly released figures by HSE show.

Across the UK as a whole, a total of 34 people lost their lives on farms over the past year.

Yellow Wellies, which is behind the annual Farm Safety Week, said that for an industry central to strengthening food security and growing the economy, those who work in farming "are vulnerable".

The charity said: "The fact is that there are more risks associated with farming than any other industry and while we can’t eliminate them completely, we can, and have, to minimise them.

"In our 2023 research, 88% of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82% cite’ attitude’ as the major contributor."

"For over a decade now, Farm Safety Week has been an important focus in the farming calendar and we are proud to manage and fund it."