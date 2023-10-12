NI farmer sentenced after failing to present animals for TB testing

A Northern Irish farmer has been ordered to pay out over £1,500 after failing to present all animals for bovine TB testing.

Ian Boyd, 56, who farms in Co Tyrone, pleaded guilty to all charges at Dungannon Court earlier this week.

The case arose following his refusal to present all of his animals for TB testing when requested.

Is it mandatory for farmers to participate in animal testing of all herds for bovine TB.

Current disease levels continue to remain high in the province, often at a considerable cost to the public purse and to individual herd keepers.

At Dungannon Court, Mr Boyd was fined £1,500 plus a £15 offender levy.

Following the sentencing, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said it was vital all stakeholders worked together to reduce the disease prevalence.

"The control of TB is dependent on identifying reactor animals at tests conducted by the department," a spokesperson said.

"Failure to present animals for tests undermines efforts by both famers and the department to reduce the incidence of disease."