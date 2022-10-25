NI farmers encouraged to attend bTB information roadshows

Farmers in Northern Ireland are being encouraged to attend one of the bovine TB information roadshows hosted by the independent advisory body, the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP).

The events aim to highlight the steps being taken to eradicate the disease, which has caused mental and financial devastation for decades.

Six TB roadshows have been organised in various locations to make them easily accessible for all farmers in the province.

They are free to attend with no registration required, with the first event taking place on Monday 24 October at CAFRE’s Enniskillen campus.

The events also aim to provide an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) and TBEP.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers to attend. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for all farmers across NI to attend one of these TB information roadshows," said president David Brown.

"The roadshows are a big step forward and will provide details on where we are currently and what happens next."

Mr Brown said: "Farmers have suffered for generations because of TB and these roadshows will enable them to hear first-hand from DAERA, TBEP and industry representatives.

"DAERA has a key role to play in all of this but so do NI farmers, and we need the roll out of a TB strategy that we fully understand and can help to deliver, so we can work together to eradicate TB from NI once and for all.”

When and where are the events?

The dates and venues, all beginning at 7.30pm, are:

• 24 October, CAFRE campus Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

• 27 October, La Mon Hotel, Co. Down

• 2 November, CAFRE campus Loughry, Co. Tyrone

• 3 November, CAFRE campus Greenmount, Co, Antrim

• 9 November, Armagh City Hotel, Co. Armagh

• 10 November, the Royal Court Hotel, Co. Antrim