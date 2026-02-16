NI farmers 'in the dark' over bluetongue as union hits out at DAERA

Northern Ireland farmers are growing increasingly frustrated and uncertain as a lack of clear communication from the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) over bluetongue continues to leave them without crucial answers.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the ongoing silence is creating confusion around trade, animal movements and market access — at a time when disease figures across the UK are mounting.

According to industry monitoring, there have been around 288 confirmed cases of bluetongue in Great Britain so far in the 2025–26 season, with the majority in England and Wales.

In Northern Ireland there are five confirmed infected premises, and at least one suspected case is under investigation.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said farmers were being left to guess what comes next.

“Farmers are in the dark,” he said. “There has been little to no meaningful communication heading on two weeks now, and that simply isn’t acceptable in a situation of this seriousness.”

The union has formally asked DAERA for clarification but says key questions remain unanswered.

“There is radio silence on the key questions that really matter to farm businesses,” Mr Cuddy added.

He said DAERA has not yet provided clear guidance on north–south or east–west animal movements, including trade with the Republic of Ireland and movements between Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain.

Although DAERA confirmed in December 2025 that animals not testing positive for bluetongue virus could move under general licence within and out of the Temporary Control Zone (TCZ), uncertainty persists.

High-risk animals still require specific licences and must meet conditions such as testing, vaccination or certification of non-pregnancy.

“Farmers need clarity,” Mr Cuddy said. “They need to know where they stand on movements north–south, east–west, and how this will affect trade and market access.”

He added that fragmented updates were not sufficient.

“Information dripped out in bits and pieces is not good enough,” he said. “DAERA must engage properly with farmers and the industry, explain the position clearly, and provide certainty wherever possible.”

The UFU reiterated its call for urgent transparent communication.

“Farmers understand disease control and the need for proportionate measures,” Mr Cuddy said. “What they cannot accept is being left in the dark. We need answers, and we need them now.”

With spring trading approaching, the union warned that continued uncertainty risks undermining confidence across the sector.

DAERA has been contacted for comment.