NI farmers on alert as Shamonda virus reaches Republic of Ireland

Farmers are being advised to watch for symptoms including fever, lethargy, diarrhoea and reduced yields

Livestock keepers in Northern Ireland have been urged to watch for signs of Shamonda virus after the midge-borne disease was confirmed on two farms in the Republic of Ireland.

The virus, which is spread by biting midges and mainly affects cattle, currently has no available vaccine or specific treatment.

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) issued the warning on Monday (5 October) following confirmation of the County Cork cases.

Officials stressed there is currently no evidence that Shamonda virus is present in Northern Ireland.

Farmers are being advised to watch for signs including fever, diarrhoea, lethargy, reduced milk yields and mild respiratory symptoms.

Infected animals may also suffer abortions or congenital abnormalities, with some effects similar to those associated with Schmallenberg virus.

The disease has primarily been identified in cattle, although infections have also been recorded in sheep, goats, horses and alpacas.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the findings in the Republic of Ireland were notable given the recent emergence of other midge-borne livestock diseases.

He urged livestock keepers and horse owners to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and seek veterinary advice if they notice unusual illness in their animals.

Shamonda virus is not currently classed as a notifiable disease and no statutory disease-control measures have been introduced.

There are therefore no livestock movement restrictions or trade restrictions linked to the Cork cases.

Authorities have also said there is no known risk to human health.

The latest findings come after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed the first detection of Shamonda virus in Jersey in late September.

The first positive result in the Republic of Ireland was subsequently confirmed in early October, with the two County Cork farms now prompting renewed warnings to livestock keepers close to the border.

The virus has spread across parts of western and central Europe during 2026, leading veterinary authorities to monitor its movement and potential impact on livestock.

Transmission is thought to occur mainly through infected Culicoides midges, the same group of insects responsible for spreading diseases including bluetongue.

Shamonda virus is closely related to Schmallenberg and Akabane viruses and belongs to the Simbu group of viruses.

Veterinary authorities are continuing to assess its behaviour, severity and potential implications for cattle and other susceptible livestock.

Northern Irish farmers who notice unusual symptoms in their animals are being advised to contact their private veterinary practitioner for further advice.