NI farmers seeking grants to plant trees reminded of deadline

Northern Irish farmers wanting to apply for grant aid to help plant their own woodlands this winter are being reminded that the closing date is near.

Successful applicants to the two schemes will receive up to 100% of eligible establishment costs and annual premium payments for a 10-year period.

The Forest Expansion Scheme is competitive and those projects which maximise delivery of scheme objectives at minimum cost will be prioritised and selected for funding.

The schemes are part of the Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) ‘Forests for Our Future’ programme to encourage and help landowners plant their own woodlands.

The available grants can support all types of sustainable woodland, with the Small Woodland Grant Scheme being designed for new native woodlands of 0.2 hectares and larger.

The Forest Expansion Scheme supports native woodland, mixed woodland or commercial conifer woodland that can best meet landowners' business needs.

Farmers and landowners who wish to plant this winter are reminded that all applications must be submitted to Forest Service by 3pm on 31 August 2022.

And all applications to the Small Woodland Grant Scheme must be made using the online system before 10pm on the same date.