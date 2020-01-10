NI farmers told to boost biosecurity amid notifiable disease reports

Poultry producers and keepers are being urged to boost on-farm biosecurity protocols

Northern Irish poultry farmers have been told to heighten biosecurity protocols following reports of a potential notifiable disease at a broiler breeder farm.

Officials are currently investigating the suspected presence of a notifiable bird disease in a broiler breeder flock in County Fermanagh.

Possibilities include both avian influenza and Newcastle disease. Results are expected in a few days.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is now urging farmers to be extra vigilant. Deputy president, David Brown said: “I urge them to review their biosecurity measures and business continuity plans to protect their own flock and help safeguard the industry.”







The union is encouraging producers to implement a number of strict biosecurity protocols and to use the NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) services.

He added: “Maintaining high levels of biosecurity and practising good farm hygiene at all times is essential to reduce the risk of infection in poultry.

“This includes minimising all movement in and out of bird enclosures, cleaning footwear before and after visiting birds, keeping your farm clean and tidy, regularly disinfecting hard surfaces, ensuring that rats and mice are controlled, keeping food and water in confined areas away from wild birds, and where possible keeping birds separate from wildlife using suitable fencing.”

There is also a text alert service which sends immediate notifications if there is a disease outbreak. To subscribe, farmers are told to text BIRDS to 67300.

“It is important that producers make use of all the help and services that are available to them to protect their poultry business and if they have any suspicion of disease in their flock, they should contact their vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately,” said Mr Brown.