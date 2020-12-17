NI farmers urged to apply to new £4m small woodland grant

Farmers and landowners in Northern Ireland will be able to apply for a slice of a £4 million grant scheme encouraging woodland creation.

The Small Woodland Grant Scheme will see millions issued out to help encourage land managers to plant their own native woodlands.

Successful applicants will receive a standard establishment grant to cover the cost of planting their woodland.

They will also be eligible for an annual premia for a period of 10 years when planting on agricultural land.

Applications can be submitted for areas down to 0.2 of a hectare.

The Northern Irish government has pledged to plant 18 million trees by 2030 and create 9,000 hectares of new woodland.

DAERA's farming minister Edwin Poots said: “Our woodlands are a hugely valuable natural resource and will benefit society by contributing to a healthy, quality environment.

“The scheme is simple to apply for using an online application and approval system, it provides a planting plan and map for applicants and grant is paid on a standard rate basis.

"The grant scheme will operate under the Area Based Scheme processes and all applicants require a DAERA Business ID to apply.”

All applications must be submitted using the online system by 28 February 2021.

The Small Woodland Grant Scheme is planned to re-open in summer 2021.