NI government opens two forestry grant schemes for farmers

The Forest Expansion and Small Woodland Grant Schemes have opened to encourage NI farmers and landowners to plant their own woodlands.

The schemes support all types of sustainable woodland, with the online Small Woodland Grant Scheme designed as for new native woodlands of 0.2ha and larger.

The Forest Expansion Scheme supports native woodland, mixed woodland or commercial conifer woodland that can best meet landowners' business needs.

Successful applicants will receive up to 100% of eligible establishment costs and annual premium payments for a 10-year period.

DAERA minister Edwin Poots said both schemes were designed to attract and support farmers and other landowners to plant new woodland.

“I am pleased that in the last year landowners planted 525 hectares of new woodland under forestry grant schemes support," he said.

“The reopening of our schemes will enable landowners and public sector organisations to bring forward new woodland creation projects for the forthcoming planting season.”

Farmers and landowners who aim to plant this winter are told that all applications to the Forest Expansion Scheme must be submitted by 31 August 2022.

And all applications to the Small Woodland Grant Scheme must be made using the online system before the same date.

DAERA says annual premium payments are payable over a 10-year period where the land to be planted is in agricultural use.