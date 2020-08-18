Coming Soon

NI man in 'critical' condition after farm-related incident

18 August 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News
The man remains in critical condition in hospital after the serious farm incident

A Northern Irish man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a farm-related incident where he was crushed by a steel beam.

The incident happened on Wednesday 12 August on a farm in Tandragee, County Armagh.

It is understood the farmer, who is in his 40s, received extensive injuries while he was working on a new shed.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."



A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital described his condition as ‘critical’.

DUP MLA William Irwin, who knows the injured man personally, said it was a 'very distressing' incident.



“I want to take this opportunity to wish him well as he undergoes surgery and I hope and pray that he makes progress and recovers from his injuries.

“I have known him for some years and he is a hard working individual and a real family man and I know a great many people will be supporting him through this difficult period.”

It follows the release of figures which show over the past year, a total of 21 people were killed in agriculture, consisting of 20 workers and 1 member of the public - a four year old child.