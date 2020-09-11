NI opens £21.4m Covid-19 support fund for farmers

The Covid-19 support scheme is a contribution towards the losses incurred by farmers during the pandemic

Northern Irish farmers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic can now make applications to the devolved government's support scheme.

The £21.4m support package, one of the most comprehensive of its kind in the EU, will benefit over 11,300 farming businesses, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The scheme is a contribution towards the losses incurred by farmers as a result of short term market disturbance brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.

Eligible farm businesses in the dairy, beef and sheep sectors can apply until the deadline on Wednesday 23 September.







They will receive payments if they were the qualifying keeper of eligible animals presented for slaughter and sold milk during the qualifying periods.

Applications for support to potato businesses have until 30 September to make an application, with the ornamental horticulture support scheme scheduled to open later in the month.

NI's farming minister Edwin Poots said: “We cannot rule out the possibility of further market disturbance as a result of this pandemic and the need for support to farm businesses.

"For that reason, I have retained a budget of just over £7m based on the residual funding of £3.6m (from the £25m) and the £3.6m that was reprioritised from within my department.

"This will allow me to address additional issues and challenges that Covid-19 may present in the weeks ahead."

According to DAERA, beef producers will receive support for 100% of the losses they incurred in the period from mid-February – June.

Eligible farm businesses who presented beef cattle, cull cows or bulls and veal calves (from aged 8 months old and over), for slaughter between 16 February and 30 June will be eligible for a payment of £33 per head.

Milk producers will receive support for 80% of losses incurred in the months March, April, May and June with a flat rate payment of 1.28 p/l.

Potato producers will also receive support for 80% of losses incurred in the period March 17 to July reflecting actual loss in sales or value of crop remaining in store against a March reference price.

Ornamental horticulture producers will receive support for 80% of losses incurred in the period March 1 to June 30 reflecting actual loss in accrued sales of eligible plants compared to averaged sales in previous three years.