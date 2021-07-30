NI potato growers to receive more Covid support funds

A further Covid-19 support scheme worth up to £2 million for NI farmers growing potatoes for the processing supply chain has been announced.

Applications forms for the scheme are now available on the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) website and must be submitted by 18 August.

The financial support package comes in response to the significant reduction in demand for potatoes from the hospitality and food service sector.

Growers who still have quantities of unsold potatoes in their stores, which were destined for the potato processing supply chain, can apply.

In June, the Northern Irish government issued out £2 million to potato growers impacted by the pandemic.

But farming minister Edwin Poots said further funding would help support them following reduced demand from the hospitality and food service industry for the second year in succession.

“I met with industry stakeholders and I am grateful to them for their positive contribution to the successful development of this scheme," he said.

Potato growers who have already expressed an interest in the scheme have received an email inviting them to make a formal application.

Other growers who meet the eligibility criteria are also invited to submit an application.

“I would encourage eligible potato growers to apply for the support available before the closing date of 18 August 2021,” Mr Poots said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic over £23.5m has already been paid out by DAERA to farm businesses impacted.