NI processors told to pay fair lamb prices as bluetongue controls relax

Northern Irish processors have been told there is now “no excuse” to suppress lamb prices following the easing of livestock movement restrictions introduced during the recent bluetongue outbreak.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said lamb prices fell rapidly in recent weeks after controls linked to bluetongue cases were introduced, adding financial pressure at a time when farmers were already dealing with uncertainty and additional costs.

Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that normal livestock movements to Great Britain can now resume outside the remaining Temporary Control Zones, which continue to apply within a 20km radius of Bangor and Greyabbey.

With restrictions now relaxed, the UFU said price pressure should be immediately reversed. It said the new change restores the ability of supply chains to operate normally and removes any justification for factories to maintain lower prices.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said processors must respond accordingly. “With DAERA easing movement rules outside the Temporary Control Zones, processors must now step up and pay a fair price for local lamb,” he said.

“Farmers have carried extra disruption throughout this outbreak and we will not accept factories using this moment to drive down prices.”

Mr Cuddy said the union was particularly disappointed by how quickly prices were reduced when restrictions were first imposed.

“At a time when farmers were dealing with uncertainty and added cost, the speed at which prices fell sent the wrong signal to primary producers,” he said, adding that farmers should not be expected to bear the financial impact alone.

“Processors cannot turn a blind eye and expect farmers to carry all the financial strain,” he said. “Our members produce top-quality lamb that the market demands.”

Calling for confidence to be restored across the sector, Mr Cuddy said the UFU would be closely monitoring processor behaviour as movement rules continue to ease.

“We need processors to play fair, restore confidence, and deliver a price that reflects both the quality of our lamb and the challenges farmers have faced,” he said, adding that the union would continue to press the issue in the coming weeks if prices failed to respond.