GB livestock markets reopen as NI wins major bluetongue reprieve

Northern Ireland livestock exporters have been handed a major reprieve as the government confirms the reopening of key GB markets, bringing relief after weeks of disruption caused by strict bluetongue controls.

The decision to allow the movement of certain cattle and sheep from Northern Ireland to Great Britain for slaughter, markets, breeding and production marks the first significant easing of restrictions since the emergence of BTV-3 in County Down triggered an immediate suspension of the region’s BTV-free status.

The change is expected to ease severe pressures across the livestock sector, where farmers, processors and pedigree breeders have faced blocked trade routes, falling confidence and growing backlogs of animals ready for sale.

Export-dependent businesses were particularly exposed, with the overnight ban halting the movement of both breeding stock and animals destined for the food chain.

Industry figures had warned that unless access to GB was restored quickly, markets would be compromised, lamb throughput would overwhelm local plants, and seasonal sales could be jeopardised.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that the easing of rules follows updated scientific advice, ongoing surveillance results and detailed engagement with GB authorities.

Livestock movements from farms outside the temporary control zones can now proceed immediately under standard export requirements, and exporters are advised to liaise with their vets to arrange certification.

Farmers within the designated control zones remain under stricter limitations and may only move animals off farm for licensed direct slaughter. Movements into the 20km control zones are permitted under a DAERA licence available online.

It is against this backdrop that DUP Agriculture spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP welcomed the decision, saying it offers long-awaited relief for herd and flock owners who have faced mounting uncertainty since the first BTV-3 case was confirmed. She said the changes were grounded in veterinary evidence and the result of continued engagement between DAERA and GB officials.

Ms Lockhart said the suspension of Northern Ireland’s BTV-free status had “an immediate and far-reaching impact”, with farmers both inside and outside the control zones suffering significant disruption.

Sheep producers were among the first to raise concerns as the ban prevented them sending cull ewes and lambs direct to GB slaughter plants. Pedigree breeders also faced the prospect of missing the key February sales in Carlisle and Stirling.

The Upper Bann MP said she has been pressing DAERA and Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, for action and cited several cases illustrating the scale of the problem, including a farmer with 1,500 lambs ready for slaughter and no route to a GB abattoir. She said Mr Dooher understood the urgency and had assured her that officials were working at pace to reopen essential markets.

While she described the announcement as “a significant step forward”, Ms Lockhart stressed that farmers within the control zones remain in a difficult position. She said the BTV-3 incursion had been “an unexpected and devastating blow”, and called for a clear timeline for lifting restrictions as well as support measures for affected producers.