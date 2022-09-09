NI protein crops scheme payments extended until end of 2023

A scheme encouraging the production of protein crops in Northern Ireland has been extended until to end of next year.

The Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) scheme aims to create a domestically produced source of protein for animal feed.

It also seeks to provide agronomic benefits within arable rotations and provide an alternative source of income for farmers.

The pilot was introduced in 2021, initially for two years, with the intention that the approach would then be reviewed and possibly refined for subsequent years.

Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots said: “I am pleased to announce an extension to the pilot Protein Crop Scheme for growing combinable beans, peas and sweet lupins.

"I would continue to encourage everyone to consider the opportunities and benefits this scheme provides not only to boost farm incomes but also the associated agronomic and environmental benefits."

An interim review of the scheme performance has been completed and this has demonstrated overall positive results.

The number of businesses claiming support for growing protein crops has increased from 32 in 2020 to 113 in 2022, with a total of 641 ha of protein crops grown in 2021.

A number of environmental benefits have also been recorded, including an increase in crop diversity and a reduction in fertiliser usage on participating farms.

“An economic and environmental evaluation of the pilot scheme will now be carried out," Mr Poots said.