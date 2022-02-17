NI's MV-free status remains unchanged after outbreak

Northern Ireland’s maedi visna (MV) free status remains unchanged following an outbreak of the highly infectious disease, the government has confirmed.

MV was recently detected in Northern Irish bred sheep, with several flocks now under movement restrictions after the infection was traced within a premises.

The development has caused significant concern within the region's sheep sector, but the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said it would continue to investigate.

MV is a chronic progressive disease in sheep and goats. The most common clinical signs include lung disease, wasting and mastitis with severe impacts on sheep health and productivity.

Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer Robert Huey has confirmed, however, that NI’s MV-free status remains unchanged despite the outbreak.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said sheep producers were 'glad' to have received this official confirmation from the government.

The union's deputy president, William Irvine said: "We fully support the thorough approach taken by DAERA to trace, test and remove all infected animals. It is vital to protect the wider sheep industry.

“We encourage any farmer who is contacted by DAERA about carrying out further trace testing in their flock, to facilitate sampling as soon as possible to conclude this veterinary investigation quickly."

He added: "This is an extremely busy time of year for sheep farmers with lambing season already under way for some or fast approaching.

"But sampling is critical to keeping their flock safe and preventing any further spread. I urge all members to do their best to accommodate DAERA’s requests.

“The UFU will continue to engage with DAERA and industry stakeholders in the coming weeks, in order to learn from outcomes of the investigation and to develop a strategy which protects our industry from this disease.”