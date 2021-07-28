NI set to end some bTB Covid mitigating measures

Some mitigating measures introduced in spring 2020 to minimise disruption to bTB testing as a result of the pandemic are to end, NI's farming minister has said.

Last year, the Northern Irish Department of Agriculture (DAERA) announced changes to safeguard the health and wellbeing of farmers, veterinary practitioners and staff.

These actions also ensured that the government's bovine TB programme could continue to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020 herd keepers have not been referred to the paying agency for overdue bTB tests if they advise DAERA that the test could not be completed for reasons associated with the pandemic.

From 16 August 2021 this measure will no longer apply, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister Edwin Poots has now announced.

However, normal protocols for managing overdue skin tests include a provision that keepers will not be referred to the paying agencies if DAERA is notified, before a TB test deadline passes, of extenuating circumstances that will prevent a test going ahead.

Extenuating circumstances could include, for example, a requirement for self-isolation due to Covid-19.

Mr Poots said: “It is essential that our bTB herd tests are carried out within the prescribed timeframes, both for the control of the disease and to ensure that the NI TB Programme remains compliant with legislative requirements.

"Our TB Programme facilitates access to export markets by our export dependent livestock and livestock product sectors.

"This trade is worth £1.7 billion to the beef and dairy industry each year,” the minister explained.

In addition, from 16 August, the exemption from bTB herd tests for calves under 180 days of age will end.

And herds that exceed 15 months without a herd test will return to requiring two clear tests to reinstate their Officially Tuberculosis Free status.

However, calves under 42 days of age will remain exempt from all future bTB herd tests.