Noble Foods announces price increase for egg producers

Noble Foods, the UK's largest egg producer, has announced a price increase for egg producers from 1 December.

The nine pence per dozen price increase applies to free range producers, across all grades including seconds, and begins on 1 December.

It is the firm's second price increase for farmers in the space of eight weeks.

It comes as egg producers and packers across the country face huge challenges due to the unprecedented level of inflation in the sector.

Shoppers have been met with empty shelves as the egg shortage the sector warned of as early as March begins to bite.

Responding to the price increase, Graham Atkinson, agriculture director at Noble Foods, said the sector's issues "can’t be ignored".

"We’ll continue to support our producers, which is why this additional price increase was called for," he said.

"The concerns around cost pressure and risk management require the entire supply chain to work together, find the solutions to these underlying problems, and ultimately ensure availability returns to normal.

"Noble Foods will continue to take a proactive role in finding the best solutions for everyone”.