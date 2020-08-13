Nominations open for two prestigious potato industry awards

Awards are open for outstanding individuals in the potato sector

Nominations are now open for two prestigious awards recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to the UK potato industry.

The Potato Industry Award is a lifetime achievement accolade, whilst the Above and Beyond Award recognises a person who’s made a substantial contribution to the industry within the last five years.

Anyone working in the potato industry can be nominated. Last years’ winner was recently retired Head of Agronomy at NIAB CUF Dr David Firman.

Previous winners include Managing Director of Cygnet Doug Harley (2018) and seed producer Jim Cruickshank OBE (2016).







Interim chair of the AHDB Potatoes Sector Board Alison Levett said it had been a 'very challenging' year for potato growers.

"A combination of extreme weather, loss of key actives, the impact of Covid-19 and big policy changes on the horizon," he said.

“These awards recognise those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and made significant contributions to our vital industry."

How do I nominate someone?

The winners will be presented with their awards later this year.

Download the form to nominate someone. Complete it – including both a summary of the individual’s career and reasons for putting them forward – and send it via email to Margaret.Skinner@ahdb.org.uk.

The deadline for this years’ nominations is Friday 9 October 2020.