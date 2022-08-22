Nominations open for Young Organic Farmer of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for this year's Young Organic Farmer of the Year Award, an initiative set up to highlight the new generation of organic producers.

Nominations for innovative organic farmers and growers who are passionate about implementing organic principles are needed for the annual award.

The Organic Research Centre (ORC) launched the award last year. Winners receive a £1,500 cash prize and a collection of books on organic farming, worth £500.

Last year's winner was Ashley Wheeler of Trill Farm Garden, located in Musbury, Devon, who has now encouraged others to get involved in the 2022 award.

“It was fantastic to get the recognition through the Organic Research Centre’s Young Organic Farmer/ Grower of the Year Award," he said.

"If you or know someone who is a young organic farmer or grower who is passionate about implementing organic principles, I would urge you to enter this year’s award – you might be the winner for 2022.”

Farmers and growers can apply or nominate someone by completing an online form, which can be downloaded from the ORC’s website.

Nominations are open for people: who are less than 40 years old on 30 September 2022 and whose work centres around the adoption of organic principles.

The deadline for entries is 30 September 2022.