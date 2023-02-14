Nominations open to join RamCompare for 2023 breeding season

Nominations are now open to join RamCompare for the 2023 breeding season, with successful applicants set to benefit from integrated data from a wider range of sources.

The national progeny test project, funded by the levy boards AHDB, HCC, QMS and supported by Agrisearch in Northern Ireland, is looking for rams with Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) in the top 20% of the breed.

Natural service sires should be shearlings or stock rams with a known, high health status. But older stock rams are also welcome, providing they are fit and fertile.

RamCompare will also purchase frozen semen in batches of 30 doses for use via artificial insemination (AI).

Rams are selected from a range of terminal sire breeds and used on commercial farms across the UK every year.

Progeny are monitored from birth to slaughter the following year, providing vital data to Signet for breeding evaluations.

Now in its eighth year, RamCompare has tested 401 terminal sire rams, producing more than 38,500 lambs from commercial ewes, mated using AI or natural service.

Bridget Lloyd, project coordinator, said: “This is a great opportunity for breeders to contribute data which can be used to promote their flocks and the rams they have for sale.

"Updated results will be released in May bringing leading flocks into the spotlight with breed-specific articles and commercial farm case studies in the farming press.

"Improving efficiency and reducing costs are both key drivers for any business and investing in a recorded ram with the right genetic merit can meet both these criteria.”

Results from the project will enable farmers to select superior performance recorded rams, whose progeny are better able to meet market specifications with improved efficiency, carcase value, and a reduced cost of production.

Samuel Boon, Signet Breeding Services manager, said: "This year, we’re working to integrate the analysis of abattoir traits into Signet’s routine genetic evaluations and updating the breeding index that is used to identify elite rams.

"These developments are an important step for RamCompare, delivering a key objective that we set when the project was launched.

"Nominating rams this season will give breeders a unique opportunity to get ahead in this important area of breed improvement”.

Nominations close on 12 May 2023.