Northants farmers to receive grants to curb fly-tipping

Farmers in Northamptonshire are being offered grants of up to £1,500 to help deal with the consequences of fly-tipping and waste crime.

Two Northamptonshire councils are offering farmers and private landowners the grants amid an increase in cases of illegally dumped rubbish.

The money can be used to cover the cost of having fly-tipping removed, as well as to fund prevention measures to make land less vulnerable to fly-tippers in future.

The scheme is funded by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) in partnership with West and North Northamptonshire Councils.

"If you are a private landowner who has been the victim of fly-tipping, you can apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to help you deal with the problem," the OPFCC said.

Farmers interested in the scheme, who are located in areas in the former boroughs of Northampton, Daventry and South Northants Councils, have been told to email environmentalimprovement.ddc@westnorthants.gov.uk.

Farmers in the former boroughs of Kettering, East Northants, Corby and Wellingborough have been told to email waste.enc@northnorthants.gov.uk.

It comes as calls are growing for fly-tippers to face tougher punishments as figures by the Environment Agency show that farmers are the group most affected by the crime.

Farmers’ fields, laybys and rural lanes have become hot spots for DIY remnants, unwanted furniture and garden waste, particularly during lockdown.

According to figures by the Countryside Alliance, the UK saw an 80 percent rise in fly-tipping in certain areas during the first lockdown.