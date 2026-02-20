Northern Ireland farmers given days to respond on calf tagging reforms

Farmers in Northern Ireland have just days left to shape proposals that could make electronic identification mandatory for all newborn calves from 2027.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has issued a final reminder that its public consultation on bovine Electronic Identification (EID) will close on 23 February 2026.

The plans would require all newborn calves to be fitted with an electronic identifier carrying the animal’s unique number, while the traditional printed identification would still appear on the pair of ear tags.

A phased rollout is being proposed, with voluntary bovine EID introduced first from mid-2026, before any mandatory requirement is brought in for newborn calves at a later stage.

Stakeholders are being asked for views on how the system should work in practice, including whether EID tags should have a dedicated colour and which ear the electronic tag should be placed in.

EID technology allows tags to be read automatically, reducing the need for physical handling, cutting paperwork and lowering the risk of manual recording errors.

DAERA says this could enhance efficiency across farms, livestock markets and processing facilities.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “This consultation offers an important opportunity for industry representatives and livestock keepers to help shape how mandatory bovine EID could be implemented.”

He said the technology has already shown benefits “internationally”, supporting more accurate traceability and improving the efficiency and safety of livestock handling throughout the supply chain.

“Accurate traceability remains central to strong disease control, food safety and maintaining Northern Ireland’s high animal welfare reputation,” he added.

The consultation is also intended to gather feedback on the practical challenges and proportionality of introducing EID, including how it may affect herd management and tagging routines.

Cattle in Northern Ireland are currently identified using conventional plastic ear tags printed with a unique animal number, which must be read visually and recorded manually.

DAERA said voluntary adoption will allow herd keepers keen to use the technology to take it up sooner, while system updates, legislative amendments and changes to the Northern Ireland Farm Animal Information System are completed.

Electronic identification is already widely used in livestock systems and has been mandatory for sheep in Northern Ireland since 2009, providing a precedent for the cattle sector.

DAERA said stakeholder responses will be vital in ensuring any future system is workable for the industry.

The consultation closes on 23 February.