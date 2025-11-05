Northern Ireland orders all poultry indoors after bird flu cases

Northern Ireland has ordered all poultry and captive birds indoors from Thursday after new bird flu cases were suspected on two commercial farms.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said the mandatory housing order is designed to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza and protect the region’s £600 million poultry industry.

From Thursday 6 November, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers — including commercial producers, smallholders, backyard flocks and pet bird owners — to house their birds or otherwise keep them separate from wild birds.

The measure builds on the AIPZ introduced across Northern Ireland on 1 November, and will be accompanied by a ban on gatherings of galliforme species (such as pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens and turkeys) and anseriforme species (including ducks, geese and swans).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in the Republic of Ireland has confirmed that similar housing measures will come into force south of the border to reduce cross-border transmission risks.

Similar housing orders are already in place across England, which has seen a surge in cases recently. A Defra spokesperson said earlier this week that the measures were necessary to “prevent bird flu and stop it spreading.”

Outbreaks have caused the culling of millions of birds across Europe in recent years, with infections often peaking in winter as migratory flocks arrive.

Announcing the order, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings, and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland.”

He added that the joint action would “help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season.”

Muir said the measures were essential to safeguard an industry that supports thousands of jobs and contributes over £600 million annually to Northern Ireland’s economy. “It is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out,” he said.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, urged bird keepers to take immediate steps to improve biosecurity.

“I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds,” he said.

He stressed that the housing order applies to all bird owners, not just commercial farms. “Anyone who keeps birds and poultry will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock,” he said.

“Incursions of avian influenza have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.”

All bird keepers in Northern Ireland — except those with pet birds kept indoors — must be registered with DAERA. Registration forms are available on the department’s website.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects infection must report it immediately to the DAERA Helpline (0300 200 7840) or their local DAERA Direct Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

With matching action now confirmed in Ireland, governments across the British Isles are aligned in their response to what officials warn is a serious and ongoing threat to the poultry industry.