Northern Ireland pig producers left in limbo over Sofina contracts

Northern Ireland pig farmers need “facts, fairness and a future” as uncertainty continues over supply contracts with Sofina Foods, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has warned.

The UFU met senior representatives from Sofina amid growing concern about the future of pig supply into the company’s Cookstown site.

The union pressed for written answers on how many producers are affected, what notice has been served, what criteria have been used and what Sofina’s long-term plan is for Northern Ireland pig production.

During the meeting, Sofina outlined market challenges facing the pork sector, including pressure from lower-cost European pork, changes in demand for British pigs and wider supply-demand issues across the GB market.

The UFU said it recognised those pressures, but warned they could not justify leaving family farms without clarity over their future.

UFU deputy president Clement Lynch said the meeting had been direct and necessary.

“Pig producers are facing huge uncertainty, and for many of these family farms this is not simply a commercial inconvenience; it is about the future of their business,” he said.

Mr Lynch said many affected farmers had invested in their units, cared for their animals and built their businesses around agreed supply routes.

“They deserve clarity, respect and proper communication,” he said.

Some producers remain unclear about whether they will have an outlet for their pigs in the coming months, with the UFU saying communication must be clear and timely enough to allow farmers to plan.

The union is also seeking assurances over whether any reductions are being applied fairly across Sofina’s supply base, or whether some independent family farms are being disproportionately affected.

If numbers are being cut, producers must be told why those decisions have been made and what options are available to them, the UFU said.

The concerns come against a wider backdrop of pressure on independent pig producers across the UK.

The National Pig Association has warned that independent pig farmers face an uncertain future as processors cut or end supply contracts, leaving some producers exposed.

The NPA has called on retailers, processors and the foodservice sector to give long-term backing to British pork producers, warning that the loss of more independent farms could leave the UK increasingly reliant on imported pork.

Mr Lynch said Sofina’s public comments about supporting Northern Ireland and family farms had to be matched by practical action.

“Warm words are not enough,” he said.

“Farmers need written clarity, meaningful engagement and a plan that shows independent NI pig producers have a future in the supply chain.”

The UFU also warned that any loss of independent pig producers would have consequences beyond individual farms, affecting jobs, feed suppliers, hauliers, vets and rural communities.

Mr Lynch said the issue could not be treated as simply another contract matter because of its implications for supply-chain resilience and the wider rural economy.

The UFU said it would continue to support affected members and press Sofina for answers.

“Northern Ireland pig farmers need more than reassurance. They need facts, fairness and a future,” Mr Lynch said.

“Sofina must now provide clear written answers and show how its commitment to Northern Ireland family farms will be delivered in practice.”

Sofina Foods has been contacted for comment.