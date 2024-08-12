Northern Ireland records another on-farm death after man dies

Enquiries are being made in relation to an incident on a farm in Northern Ireland, in which a 'much loved father of three' tragically died.

Noel Boyd died on 7 August in Broughshane, Co Antrim as a result of a 'farm accident', according to a death notice by DJM Robinson & Son Funeral Directors.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has also confirmed that it "attended the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Lisnamurrikan Road in Broughshane on Wednesday August 7”.

The incident is the third death on a Northern Irish farm in the last four weeks alone.

It comes after man, who was a father of eight daughters, died 'tragically' on his farm in Co Tyrone on 20 July.

Before this, a man died following an incident on a farm in Co Armagh, on 26 July.

During 2023/2024, there were seven farm-related workplace fatalities in Northern Ireland, according to figures published early last month.

Across the UK as a whole, there were 34 deaths on farms, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.