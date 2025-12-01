Northern Ireland's first bluetongue case confirmed as control zone declared

Northern Ireland is facing its first suspected case of bluetongue, after routine surveillance detected the virus in two cows on a holding near Bangor, Co Down.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that tests had indicated the presence of the disease, prompting the immediate imposition of a 20km Temporary Control Zone.

Movements of susceptible animals — including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and camelids — are now banned in and out of the zone pending further investigation.

Moves direct to slaughter are still permitted under a general licence. Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir described the development as “of great concern” and urged producers to comply fully with restrictions.

He said that given bluetongue’s presence in Great Britain and the EU, there had “always” been a risk of introduction, adding that DAERA’s Disease Control Framework, launched in June, had enabled a rapid response. He reassured the public that the virus poses no risk to human health or food safety.

The minister stressed that protecting livestock now relies heavily on full cooperation from keepers: “My officials are taking all the necessary steps to protect the agri-food industry,” he said, appealing to those within the Temporary Control Zone to follow the measures in place. DAERA is working with authorities in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland as the investigation continues.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) Northern Ireland Region has urged DAERA to ensure clear and timely communication as the situation develops.

The organisation said sheep producers are particularly reliant on regular updates, as the alert functionality available through the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System applies only to cattle.

NSA NI’s regional coordinator, Ellen Moorehead, warned that sheep-only farmers are not automatically notified about disease control changes, making strong communication “vital to keep the industry informed and contain the virus” should the cases be confirmed. She added that some breeders are concerned about the impact on upcoming in-lamb sales inside control zones.

NSA NI is also encouraging farmers to consider vaccination where appropriate. NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “Vaccination is the best way we have at present for minimising the potentially devastating effects on our flocks and we would encourage all farmers to discuss vaccinating with their vets.”

Bluetongue is spread by biting midges and affects a range of ruminants. While harmless to humans, the disease can cause serious illness in livestock, with symptoms including fever, swelling around the head, mouth lesions, lameness and reduced milk yield. Transmission peaks between April and November when midge activity is highest.

A confirmed outbreak could also create major economic and trade challenges for Northern Ireland. Export restrictions, movement controls and regionalisation measures can disrupt sales, particularly for breeding animals. Any spread would pose risks for trade flows between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the EU.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said the virus is “unpredictable and can spread rapidly”, and urged farmers to source animals responsibly and remain vigilant for clinical signs.

He warned that bluetongue could have a significant impact on both livestock and the wider rural economy. Farmers are encouraged to report any suspected symptoms immediately to their vet, their local Divisional Veterinary Office, or the DAERA helpline.

The strain involved, BTV-3, was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023 and has since spread through parts of Europe.

Earlier this summer, bluetongue activity across Great Britain has continued to build, with more than 200 detections confirmed during that period.

England has seen the bulk of cases, where BTV-3 has been the dominant strain, alongside a small number of mixed-strain findings and a single BTV-8 case, the first since 2008.

Wales has also logged several incidents of BTV-3 in recent months, while monitoring in Scotland has so far found no evidence of the virus.