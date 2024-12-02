Northern Ireland's latest bovine TB review 'an insult to farmers'

The Northern Irish government's latest review into tackling bovine TB has been slammed as an 'insult to farmers' as losses continue to mount due to the disease.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said the new review contained 'no meaningful action' that would address Northern Ireland's bTB crisis.

The union warned the disease was 'rapidly escalating' within NI’s livestock sector, in turn putting farming families across the region 'at risk'.

The review, available to view online, was recently outlined by Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) and the chief veterinary officer.

Proposals include actions aimed at 'changing culture', protecting uninfected herds from disease and detecting and removing infection effectively and efficiently.

It also looks at reducing transmission to other herds and wildlife, as well as developing a new wildlife intervention strategy.

But the UFU said it contained 'limited focus' on the need for an effective eradication programme that addressed all sources of infection, including badgers.

It comes as annual herd incidence has risen from 10.15% to 10.41% in just two months, with TB reactor rates in NI having hit a new record high.

And the financial burden on public funds is soaring, with DAERA’s TB programme costs reaching £55.7 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

“DAERA’s review of NI’s TB strategy is a step too far," warned UFU president, William Irvine.

"While it references biosecurity measures including post-movement testing and restrictions, it’s not enough to only have biosecurity measures. The current TB situation proves that.

"It is worsening by the day. Meanwhile, what are DAERA doing? They are kicking the can down the road once again and putting farmers’ livelihoods at risk."

The lack of urgency regarding timelines outlined by DAERA is a major concern for the UFU, along with other farming industry groups in the region.

Just a few months ago, it was communicated by the NI government that action would be taken by mid-autumn 2024.

However, this latest proposal indicates that decisions will now be delayed until the end of March 2025.

"The disease is not being controlled, it is out of control, and what they have proposed is anything but suitable for what we are facing," Mr Irvine continued.

"DAERA will argue that this is meaningful, but we firmly believe it is not. It is, in fact, merely heavy-handed.”

The union has called for urgent meeting with Northern Ireland’s government, saying they must treat bovine TB as a 'matter of national importance'.