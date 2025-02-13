Northern Ireland to enact mandatory housing order for all poultry

Northern Ireland will see a mandatory poultry housing order from next week in order to stem the spread of bird flu, the NI government confirmed.

It follows the UK government expanding its housing measure to more counties in England, including Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Cheshire and Lancashire.

For Northern Ireland, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said the order would come into effect from Monday 17 February.

It said this was to mitigate against any incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) into the domestic poultry sector.

The order legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

The move builds on the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland, introduced on 18 January.

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of birds and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with the housing order.

Similar measures are being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in the Republic of Ireland, which also rolls out from 17 February.

Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment, with poultry and egg production contributing significantly to the economy, valued at over £600m.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings.

"I have been in discussions with my counterpart in Ireland, DAFM Minister Martin Heydon, and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season.

"This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds."

NI chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher urged all flock keepers across the province to 'please take action now' to improve biosecurity.

He said: “Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock.

"If avian influenza were to enter our NI commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy."

What does the housing measure mean?

The mandatory measure means bird keepers in the affected counties must:

• Housing or netting all poultry and captive birds

• Cleanse and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds – if practical, use disposable protective clothing

• Reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry and captive birds are kept, to minimise contamination from manure, slurry and other products, and use effective vermin control

• Keep records of mortality, movement of poultry and poultry products and any changes in production

• Thoroughly cleanse and disinfect housing on a continuous basis

• Keep fresh disinfectant at the right concentration at all farm and poultry housing entry and exit points