Northumberland woodland with carbon capture rights comes to market

A recently planted 104-acre Northumberland woodland with the opportunity to purchase carbon capture rights has come to market.

The three blocks of native broadleaf woodland at Widdrington Plantations offer significant timber, carbon and sporting potential and are located between Morpeth and Alnwick.

The woodland was planted in 2021-2022 with an existing revenue stream available through an England Woodland Creation Offer (EWCO).

Carbon rights are included in the sale of Lot 3 - Poppy’s Wood - which is ideal for business organisations looking to enhance their green credentials.

Woodland Carbon Code (WCC) has recently undertaken an appraisal of the site and have awarded 6,491 verified Woodland Carbon Units (1 WCU = 1 tonne of CO2 sequestered), which are included in the sale.

The carbon rights are excluded from the sale of the other two lots. All three lots have road frontage and access for timber maintenance or extraction.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said the woodland was a high natural capital and sequestration resource.

“The substantial carbon sequestration resource comprises predominantly mixed-species native broadleaf saplings and is located in an attractive area of Northumberland," he said.

"Each site is generally level with gentle undulations lying between about 25m and 50m above sea level.

"The land is classified as Grade 3 with productive, slightly acidic clay loam soils.”

All the tree planting works are complete, and the wood is currently in its maintenance phase and all historic capital grants will be retained by the seller.

The EWCO agreement also provides annual maintenance payments of £350/ha over a 15-year period, designed to support the establishment and on-going maintenance of young trees. T

The purchaser will be entitled to any future maintenance payments under the existing scheme.

Widdrington Plantations are on the market with a guide price of £755,000 as a whole or in three lots.