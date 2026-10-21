Nottinghamshire Police launches rural crime squad to protect farmers

The new rural crime team will target tractor GPS thefts, livestock crime and other offences (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police)

A new four-officer police team has been launched in Nottinghamshire to crack down on farm machinery theft, livestock crime and poaching.

Based at Ollerton Police Station, the Neighbourhood Rural Crime Team will work across the county to tackle persistent offences and strengthen protection for farming communities.

The launch comes as the latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £41.5 million in 2025, down 6% from £44.1 million the previous year.

Despite the overall decline, the estimated cost of agricultural vehicle theft rose 18% to £8.3 million, while livestock theft increased by nearly 30% to £4.5 million.

High-value agricultural equipment, particularly tractor GPS systems, will be a key focus for the new team, alongside livestock theft, hare coursing, fuel theft and metal theft.

Officers will also investigate fly-tipping, wildlife offences and criminal damage caused by illegal off-road vehicles.

Working across day and night shifts, the team will carry out targeted patrols, gather intelligence, investigate offences and undertake proactive operations, including arrests and seizures.

The new unit will complement Nottinghamshire Police's existing network of more than 40 officers with enhanced rural crime training.

The force has also invested in specialist equipment, including 4x4 vehicles, quad bikes and night-vision goggles, to improve policing in isolated countryside locations.

Police are already working with farmers and the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to tackle tractor GPS thefts, with the additional team expected to strengthen those efforts.

Superintendent Chris Sutcliffe said rural crime could have serious consequences for farming businesses and people living in remote communities.

“Rural crime is about far more than the individual offences we respond to. It is ultimately about people's livelihoods, their quality of life and even how safe they feel in their homes.”

He said the dedicated officers would work alongside existing neighbourhood teams to identify recurring problems and develop longer-term solutions.

“That means not simply responding when an offence happens, but identifying patterns, targeting those responsible and working with communities and partners to prevent problems from happening again.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden welcomed the expansion, highlighting previous investment in rural policing resources.

He also pointed to the Rural Watch scheme and police-funded drones designed to help rural crime victims deter offenders and gather evidence.

PC Hollie Marsh, one of the officers joining the team, said greater police visibility would be important in reassuring people living and working in isolated areas.

“We know that people living and working in isolated areas can feel particularly vulnerable and unsafe.”

She highlighted the serious impact that high-value equipment theft and criminal damage caused by illegal off-road vehicles can have on farmers and landowners.

The team will also focus on wildlife offences, including illegal hunting and poaching involving animals.

Officers hope the additional resource will help identify repeat offenders, strengthen investigations and prevent further crimes affecting Nottinghamshire's farming communities.