NRM and NFU improve accessibility of soil carbon measurement

Agricultural analysis laboratory NRM has teamed up with the NFU to offer its members a 10 percent discount to measure their soil carbon.

As part of the agreement, the union's members will receive a 10 percent discount off NRM’s CarbonCheck service.

Last year, NFU President Minette Batters had thirteen fields tested using the service. Samples were taken on each of the fields at her farm, with the samples then sent to NRM for analysis.

CarbonCheck measures organic and active carbon as part of a comprehensive suite, as well as organic matter, C:N ratio, total nitrogen, total carbon, inorganic carbon, carbonate classification, and bulk density.

"The agricultural industry is in a unique position as it is both a source of greenhouse gas emissions and a sink of carbon," she said.

"We know farmers are keen to better understand where they are now, and measure progress to help us meet our ambition and support the planet."

Mrs Batters said she was delighted with her soil carbon levels, which came back higher than NRM’s dataset average of over 4,000 samples.

The farm’s average adjusted organic carbon stock (in tonnes per hectare) was 129 t/ha whilst NRM’s dataset average comes out at 98 t/ha, and their Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) level was 1.7% higher than the dataset average.

By comparing the results for her different fields, the NFU president could determine what that meant for her future crop nutrition plans.

Rory Geldard, business development manager at NRM, said to increase soil carbon levels, he recommended tailoring crop nutrition plans for different fields, as they had varying potentials for carbon storage.

"Options for soils with good potential include maximising growing crop frequency to increase organic matter returns and talking to agronomists to discuss introducing appropriate fertilisers.

"Both solutions will help increase carbon stocks and improve soil health overall," Mr Geldard said.

Farmers who are an NFU member can visit nfuonline.com/carboncheck to take advantage of the deal.