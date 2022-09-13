NSA Wales and Border Ram Sales postponed by one week

The main National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales and Border ram sale at the Royal Welsh Showground has been postponed.

The original date of the event was Monday 19 September, however this falls on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Because of this, the NSA has confirmed the event will be postponed by one week, with the sale now taking place on Monday 26 September.

"With the funeral of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth taking place on Monday 19th the Ram Sale will now take place on Monday 26th September," the NSA said.

"As Her Majesty was Patron of the RWAS [Royal Welsh Agricultural Society] we would be unable to hold the event on the day of the funeral, and we feel sure most people will feel this is the right decision."

In other news, the annual initiative Back British Farming Day, which was due to commence on Wednesday 14 September, will also be postponed to a later date.

"Back British Farming Day has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the NFU said.