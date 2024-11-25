Nutrient imbalances across two thirds of UK soils, data shows

Data continues to reveal nutrient imbalances across two thirds of UK soils, maintaining a trend that has persisted for over 30 years.

NRM has published its report for 2023-2024, once again compiling data from thousands of soil samples across the UK.

Nutrient deficiencies are still being seen in the majority of UK soils, an issue which has been occurring for a long time now.

Sajjad Awan, agronomy manager at NRM, which is a provider of soil analysis, said the issue 'is not getting any better'.

He said: "Whilst weather conditions do have an impact on nutrient availability and crop yields every year, the fact that imbalances have become the norm is concerning."

"For example... the proportion of samples greater than the target index for phosphorus in arable fields is much higher this year (42%), whilst 25% of samples were below average.

"This is an issue, as too high soil P levels can reduce the availability of nutrients like zinc and iron, which impacts plant development."

Mr Awan said low P levels could also limit plant growth by restricting root development and energy transfer processes.

He added: "Testing is the only way to get the information required to start taking steps towards evening out these issues and imbalances.’

This year’s soil summary by NRM includes data from soil samples collected between June 2023 and May 2024, covering four different crop categories.

The information is set to help farmers and their advisors understand current nutrient status and compare results with other farms using the latest data.

The data is also used to implement insightful management decisions and improve soil health to optimise crop production.

Data is gathered from not only arable and grassland soils in the UK, but also from vegetable and bulb, and fruit, vines, and hops soils.

To help optimise soil nutrient levels, Mr Awan recommends testing more regularly, as it will give growers the data they need to start making informed, insightful changes into their management programmes and improve crop production.

"Many farmers are either not testing their soils, not testing frequently enough, or not fully committing to making changes based on their results," he said.

"Regular soil testing is the foundation of optimal crop production, as it enables growers and advisors to fine-tune nutrient management plans, ensuring crops receive the necessary nutrients for growth.

"Consistent testing also allows farmers to track progress year after year, leading to measurable improvements in both productivity and profitability over time.

"We recommend testing all your fields once every four years, or testing a quarter of your fields annually on a rotation."