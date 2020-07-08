NZ farmer breaks world record for highest wheat yield

The New Zealand farmer has achieved the Guinness World Record for the second time

A New Zealand farmer has broken the world record for the highest wheat yield with a massive 17.398 tonne per hectare wheat crop.

Eric Watson has achieved the Guinness World Record for the highest wheat yield for the second consecutive time.

The Ashburton-based farmer produced 17.398 tonnes per hectare wheat crop, beating his previous record crop grown in 2017 of 16.791t/ha

On average, irrigated wheat yields in New Zealand produce around 12 tonnes per hectare, demonstrating how remarkable the new record is.







Mr Watson said he was 'very proud' of the result: "The Guinness World Record is a nice recognition of our hard work and new innovations we've put in place.

"While we were thrilled with the record result in 2017, we saw ways in which we could make improvements and achieve an even higher yield.

"By trying new cultivars, switching to liquid nitrogen and monitoring plant health more regularly we were able to achieve another incredible result."

Eric Watson (L) broke the world record with a massive 17.398 tonne per hectare wheat crop

Mr Watson added: "Because of the high wheat yields we can grow on our farm we are pleased if we see yields increase year-on-year by 100-200 kg/ha.

"So to beat my last crop by almost 600 kg/ha exceeded even my hopes,“ he said.

Planted in April 2019 and harvested on 17 February 2020, the wheat variety is Kerrin, bred by KWS and supplied by Carrfields Grain & Seed.

It will likely be used for feeding New Zealand’s beef or dairy herd.