Oatly drops plans for major facility in Peterborough

Plant-based drink manufacturer Oatly has dropped plans to open a new facility in Peterborough where it would have sourced oats from local farmers.

The Swedish brand initially said the Cambridgeshire site would have opened in the first quarter of 2023, employing around 200 people.

However, according to a report by the The Peterborough Telegraph, the company has withdrawn its planned unit at Peterborough Gateway.

Bryan Carroll, general manager of Oatly UK & Ireland, said the decision was made after “identifying new ways to serve the UK market [by] utilising existing facilities across Europe.”

Previously, Oatly had said the plant would have produced 300 million litres of oat drink per year, with the possibility of this increasing to 450 million litres.

The vegan drink firm said that oats would have been sourced locally across the country, and the factory would've supplied the UK market.

A planning application for the factory was submitted in March 2021.