Oatly to open UK site and source from local farmers

Plant-based drink manufacturer Oatly is planning to open a new facility in Peterborough, with oats sourced from British farmers.

The Swedish brand says the Cambridgeshire site may open in the first quarter of 2023, employing around 200 people.

Oatly says the plant will be able to produce 300 million litres of oat drink per year, with the possibility of this increasing to 450 million litres.

The vegan drink firm says oats will be sourced locally across the country, and the factory will supply the UK market.

Ishen Paran, general manager at Oatly UK said: “We’re really excited to finally announce the news of its arrival in 2023.

“The UK is a really important driver of the global plant-based movement, with growing demand for Oatly across the country, and we’re excited to supply this increased demand.”

Chief Supply Chain Officer Johan Rabe added: "Everything, from the sourcing of our oats, to the production of our product range specifically designed for humans, has sustainability at the heart of it.

“Even as we strive to grow one of the biggest plant-based dairy factories to its full capacity, this will still be our top priority.”