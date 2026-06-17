Officials appeal after animal carcasses dumped in NI

Dead sheep and calves have been found dumped in Northern Ireland, prompting an official appeal for information.

The incidents were reported by AgriLand, which said dead livestock had been found at two locations in Co Tyrone in recent days.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) told the website it was “very concerned about these latest incidents and is investigating them”.

Several cases involving dumped animal carcasses have been reported in recent months at locations in counties Tyrone and Derry.

In the latest incidents, up to 15 dead sheep were found in Ballygawley Water, a tributary of the Blackwater River.

The Blackwater flows into Lough Neagh, a major drinking water source in Northern Ireland.

Two dead calves were later found on a roadside near the village of Cappagh in Co Tyrone.

In April, around a dozen dead lambs were illegally dumped in Derry, while animal carcasses were also discovered on a road in Tyrone.

The incidents have been condemned by local representatives.

DAERA warned that animal carcasses can pose risks if they are not disposed of properly.

“Animal by-products are a potential source of risk to public and animal health,” the spokesperson told AgriLand.

The department said farmers had a legal duty to dispose of fallen animals safely and sustainably.

Fallen livestock must be handled through approved disposal routes to reduce disease and environmental risks.

DAERA said carcasses should not be left for other landowners, councils or the department to recover and dispose of.

“Farmers have a legal obligation to dispose of animals in a safe and sustainable manner instead of leaving it for other landowners, local councils or DAERA to recover and dispose of the remains,” the spokesperson said.

The department described the dumping as illegal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a highly irresponsible and illegal act, therefore, it is vital that members of the public with information about who is doing this come forward with information to ensure those responsible face justice,” the spokesperson added.