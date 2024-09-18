Oilseeds sector aims to 'reboot' crop amid lowest hectarage in 40 years

More than 50 key players in the oilseeds sector have met to discuss the current situation facing the crop in the UK against the backdrop of the lowest hectarage in 40 years.

This week's inaugural 'OSR reboot' meeting came in response to fears raised by grower-owned co-operative United Oilseeds earlier this year regarding the crop's future.

Declining yields, a challenging establishment, the offshoring of neonicotinoid usage and the unfairness of the level playing field have all created serious challenges for UK growers.

A total of 57 key players from 41 different companies and organisations across all facets of the sector - including farmers, breeders and researchers - joined the call to instigate change for a sustainable increase in UK OSR.

United Oilseeds managing director, James Warner opened the meeting with a brief review of the current OSR situation.

He mentioned a negative net trade swing of 2 million tons, equating to nearly £1 billion, and a drop in food security for edible oils to less than 20%, down from 40%.

Additionally, he touched on reduced pollen and nectar supply, animal feed shortages, and increased carbon emissions linked to imports.

Mr Warner noted that hectarage was at a 40-year low. “We face a pivotal moment for OSR in the UK," he warned.

"[It] it is only through collaboration that we can drive meaningful change—both in the immediate future and for the long term.

"I am deeply passionate about the future of this crop and will be relentless in pushing this agenda forward.

“In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I hope we can build on the momentum from the meeting and work together to transform the prospects of this iconic crop."

Rose Riby, Agricultural Industries Confederation’s (AIC) head of combinable crops and seed, said the sector's meeting sought to find ways to bolster oilseed production in the UK.

"The ideas shared in this meeting complement the policy work led by AIC to advocate ways to increase the area grown domestically," she said.

"[This is] in the face of current challenges, and we look forward to ramping up these efforts over the coming months."