On-farm trials for bovine TB vaccine move on to next phase

On-farm trials for a cattle vaccine and new skin test for bovine TB are set to move to the next phase, government vets have announced.

Farmers and veterinarians are now being encouraged to volunteer and support the delivery of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) project.

The next phase of the field trials, similarly to the previous two phases, will take place on commercial cattle farms in areas of England and Wales.

The trials will commence on farms where there is a low incidence of bTB, and are set to be completed in 2026-2027.

Development of a cattle vaccine against bovine TB is at the forefront of global solutions to help eradicate this disease.

Over 60,000 cattle in England and Wales were slaughtered during 2023-2024 to tackle bovine TB.

If the next phase is successful, the UK would take a step closer to a vaccine which would be used in conjunction with other measures to tackle the disease.

Laboratory studies have indicated that the CattleBCG vaccine and DIVA skin tests are safe and that the test performs well, under controlled APHA facility environments.

When coupled with the skin test, APHA said the vaccine represented a 'significant advancement' in bTB control that could contribute to reducing the disease in cattle, APHA said.

Previous studies with vaccinated animals have demonstrated significant protection against experimental challenge with high dose of bTB.

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said: "bTB has remained one of the most difficult animal disease challenges to tackle, causing devastation to farmers and rural communities.

"These trials and the active participation of farmers will help us in ensuring any new vaccine and testing approach is both effective and practical."

Jenny Stewart, APHA chief executive, said the launch of the next phase of trials marked a significant step forward in developing a viable and effective TB vaccine.

"APHA scientists and field colleagues are at the forefront of tackling animal and plant disease outbreaks and this new phase will further our understanding of this disease.

"If you have a cattle herd that meets the inclusion criteria and are interested in taking part, please do contact us to be a part of this research."

Farmers interested in taking part can contact APHA by emailing tb.advice@apha.gov.uk.