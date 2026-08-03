One in seven potato stores still showing sprout suppressant residues

Potato stores once treated with chlorpropham — a former sprout suppressant known as CIPC — could face future restrictions unless growers submit sufficient residue-monitoring data by 31 August.

GB Potatoes and the CIPC Residues Monitoring Group (CRMG) are urging growers and store managers to prioritise thorough cleaning and submit their sampling results before the deadline.

The latest surveillance data shows that around one in seven stores is still returning a detectable chlorpropham residue.

That compares with approximately one in four stores during the first year of monitoring, showing that residue levels have continued to fall since CIPC was withdrawn in 2020.

CIPC is a sprout suppressant formerly used in potato storage. Although it is no longer approved for use in the UK, historic residues can remain in stores and on equipment.

All residues detected through the current monitoring programme remain below the temporary Maximum Residue Level of 0.35mg/kg.

However, the findings underline the need for continued cleaning and sampling, particularly in stores that were previously treated with CIPC.

Adrian Cunnington, chair of the CRMG, said: “The trend is encouraging and the industry deserves credit for the progress made. But we cannot be complacent.

“With around one in seven stores still showing a positive result, there is clearly more work to do, and thorough cleaning between storage seasons remains the single most important action growers can take.”

The CRMG is particularly calling for greater participation from growers and store managers supplying the fresh potato sector.

The monitoring programme has received strong support from processors, but fresh-sector stores remain less well represented in the data.

Sampling results must be submitted by 31 August. The information will then be collated and sent to the regulator by mid-September.

Continued participation is needed to demonstrate that stores with a history of CIPC use can continue to operate safely and within regulatory limits.

The CRMG has warned that failing to provide sufficient data could put the future use of those stores at risk.

Growers and store managers can access cleaning guidance and sampling submission forms through the GB Potatoes website.