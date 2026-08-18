One in three beef farmers not vaccinating against clostridial disease

More than a third of beef farmers surveyed are not vaccinating cattle against clostridial diseases, despite vets continuing to see preventable deaths from conditions including blackleg and tetanus.

Research commissioned by Zoetis UK found 38% of respondents were not vaccinating against clostridial disease, despite vaccination being classed as a category one priority for beef cattle in National Office of Animal Health guidance.

The survey also highlighted gaps among farmers already vaccinating. Almost one in five — 19.5% — did not realise annual boosters were required, while only 39% said they always administered the second dose of the initial vaccination course when required and 17% were unsure.

Clostridial diseases can cause sudden death, particularly in calves, with blackleg and tetanus among the conditions affecting cattle.

Simon Wilson, veterinary surgeon and director at Cain Farm Vets in Llansantffraid, north Wales, said his practice was still regularly diagnosing cases.

He said: “We see confirmed cases of clostridial diseases every few weeks and Blackleg and tetanus are the most common clostridial diseases diagnosed in our practice.”

Wilson said the speed at which farmers investigate unexplained deaths can vary considerably between farms. He added: “Some farms will investigate every death which ensures that we can act quickly to prevent further losses while, sadly, others tolerate sporadic deaths and a few animals may be lost before we are contacted to identify the underlying cause.”

Time and labour were the most commonly cited barriers to vaccination, selected by 46.8% of respondents, while 21.3% identified cost.

Wilson said the financial loss from a single animal could outweigh the expense of vaccinating a herd for a prolonged period.

“Often, in a small to medium sized suckler herd the financial loss from one death can cover the cost of herd vaccination for years to come,” he said.

The consequences of clostridial disease were experienced first-hand by Shropshire farmer Andrew Beckett, of Crossways Farm in Porth-Y-Waen near Oswestry.

Beckett began vaccinating around 10 years ago after losing three calves in one year, with a post-mortem examination confirming blackleg as the cause.

“We would have the odd calf loss each year, but about 10 years ago we lost three in the same year, so we decided to call our vet,” Beckett said.

He has continued vaccinating his cattle against clostridial disease since then and said the losses stopped after the vaccination programme was introduced.

“I now vaccinate for clostridial diseases every year and we haven’t lost any calves since,” he said.

Beckett added: “We found that the cost of vaccinating far outweighs the cost of even one fatality a year and I’m pleased to say that even though I was initially skeptical about vaccinating for clostridial diseases, when I look back it was definitely worth it.”

Farmers with autumn-calving cattle are also being encouraged to review vaccination plans with their vet.

Ally Ward, veterinary surgeon and national veterinary lead at Zoetis UK, said pregnant cows are often given a booster before calving to help increase antibodies passed to calves through colostrum.

She said: “Pregnant cows are often given a booster two to eight weeks before calving with a product like Covexin 10 to pass immunity to calves by increasing antibodies in the colostrum.”

Ward added: “Now is a good time of year for farmers to vaccinate those calving in the autumn to provide protection in the longer term.”

Zoetis manufactures Covexin 10, a clostridial vaccine for cattle and sheep. Farmers are being advised to speak to their vet about the appropriate vaccination programme for their herd, including the initial course and subsequent boosters.