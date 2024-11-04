One of UK's most successful pedigree livery experts wins award

One of the UK’s most successful and respected pedigree livery experts has been chosen as the winner of the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Falkirk-based cattle livery winner Richard Rettie was presented with the coveted award at the Borderway Agri Expo on 1 November.

The award's judges said Mr Rettie has a unique reputation for his dedication in preparing cattle for the UK’s most prestigious show rings.

In announcing the recipient, the judges agreed fully with the summary in his nomination, that Richard 'is a master at his profession'.

They said: "He has earned the trust of the pedigree cattle industry throughout the UK and has a vast number of customers who rely on his ability to produce pedigree cattle to the animal’s full potential.

“He is always the first to credit his wife, Carol for making their success possible, and we all hope very much that they will continue to push the standards of showing ever higher and with ever greater success.

"They support the industry and the agricultural community, and they are a wonderful inspiration to the next generation of breeders and showers.”

The David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award aims to put the spotlight on livestock farmers' commitments and accomplishments.

It is dedicated to one of the industry’s most respected figures, David Thomlinson, who was tragically killed on his farm five years ago.

Inaugurated in 2021, the aim of the award is to acknowledge a person who has a passion for the future success of the industry and is an inspiration to others.

On winning the award, Richard said: “David Tomlinson was a mentor and an inspiration to me early in my career, and this is a very great honour to receive his award for doing something that I love.

"It makes me feel old, but I am absolutely overcome to have received such a prestigious award."

From a farming family with a long tradition of pedigree livestock showing success, Mr Rettie has been associated with some of the UK’s most respected cattle breeders and leading bloodlines throughout this career in the industry.

Since establishing himself as a leading freelance 27 years ago, he has become synonymous with the highest standards of preparation and skill in showing pedigree cattle to their best advantage.

His first breed win came in 2006 with Beef Shorthorn cow, Holmeere Georgia Rose, for Mark Holmes. In 2007, the same team won again with Holmeere Alastair and a year later their season was dominated by champion stockbull Cairnsmore Thrasher.

As well as winning the Great Yorkshire with Cairnsmore Thrasher in 2008, Richard was also presented with the John Miller Perpetual Challenge Trophy at the Royal Highland Show.