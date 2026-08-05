One spark could wipe out UK harvests, NFU warns

A single spark could wipe out crops, endanger livestock and damage vital farm machinery as tinder-dry conditions leave large parts of the UK vulnerable to wildfires, the NFU has warned.

Months of hot, dry weather have increased the risk of fires across the countryside, threatening food production, rural communities and the resilience of farming businesses.

Similar conditions have caused devastating wildfires elsewhere in Europe, including France, Spain and Greece.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said farmers were becoming increasingly familiar with the dangers posed by extreme weather.

“Unfortunately, as we contend with more extreme weather, British farmers are becoming all too familiar with the serious threat wildfires pose to their farms and the surrounding countryside,” he said.

“A stray match or single spark and months of hard work can be wiped out in just minutes; crops destroyed and harvest ruined, vital machinery and infrastructure damaged and livestock put at serious risk.”

The NFU warned that the consequences could extend beyond the immediate destruction, affecting soil health, grassland productivity and confidence among farm businesses already under pressure.

It is calling for greater focus on wildfire prevention and emergency response, supported by closer co-ordination between farmers, the government and its agencies.

The union also wants improved vegetation and land management in high-risk areas.

It said carefully managed grazing could reduce the amount of vegetation available to fuel a fire while creating natural firebreaks that help firefighters contain blazes more safely.

“We need a greater focus on wildfire response and prevention,” Mr Tompkins said.

“That must include far better coordination between government, its agencies and farmers, and improved vegetation and land management in high-risk areas.”

Retailers are being asked to remove disposable barbecues from sale during periods of extreme fire risk.

The NFU also wants local authorities to introduce Public Space Protection Orders prohibiting barbecues, campfires and camping stoves in vulnerable areas.

People visiting the countryside have been urged to follow local guidance, observe the Countryside Code and avoid activities that could ignite a fire.

“Even the smallest actions can make a significant difference in protecting livelihoods and the landscapes that underpin producing the nation’s food,” Mr Tompkins said.