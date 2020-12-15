Online edition of UK Pesticide Guide revamped with new tools

A new-look online version of the widely-used UK Pesticide Guide has been unveiled, bringing with it a host of new features.

The practical guide, often referred to by industry as the 'Green Book', has been relaunched by the British Crop Production Council (BCPC).

It showcases all pesticides, plant growth regulators and adjuvants that can be legally and effectively used in the UK.

The resource is used throughout the agriculture, horticulture, forestry, amenity and pest control sectors.

The new online version has undergone modifications, and includes new features such as product search and a comparison tool, allowing users to tailor their search by multiple attributes, which can be filtered and sorted.

BCPC’s Julian Westaway said: “The UK Pesticide Guide, in both its online and print version, is the one-stop database for all pesticide products approved in the UK.

"The online version has improved functionality to support your crop protection decisions, giving users access to in-depth product data, clearly presented for easy reference.”

The tool is useful for farmers when buying pesticides, allowing comparison between similar products which, for example, may have different aquatic or arthropod buffer requirements or maximum rates/ha.

Users are also able to select products with simpler buffer zone requirements to reduce the complexity of recent pesticide regulations and aid compliance.

"For others it may save time when planning pesticide use, in accessing product information and safety data sheets or just comparing products,” said Mr Westaway.

The 2021 UK Pesticide Guide print version, now in its 34th edition, goes on sale in January 2021.