Only 1 in 4 waste crimes reported – yet over half of farmers hit

Only one in four waste crime are being reported, despite more than half of farmers and landowners falling victim, the Environment Agency has warned.

The stark warning comes as the agency publishes its latest National Waste Crime Survey, revealing that 57% of landowners and farmers have been impacted by waste crime, yet only 12% reported the most recent offence they experienced.

Illegal waste dumping – often orchestrated by organised criminal gangs – continues to plague rural land and private property.

The waste industry, landowners, and farmers who responded to the survey estimate that 35% of waste crime is linked to organised crime groups, drawn by lucrative profits.

It follows a major investigation last year which saw three men convicted for dumping more than 26,000 tonnes of baled waste at 17 locations across England.

The criminals had posed as legitimate operators, offering low-cost waste disposal to waste sites before abandoning the materials.

Earlier this year, a Hertfordshire farmer was forced to pay out thousands of pounds after clearing 40 tonnes of illegally dumped waste from her land.

Under a new plan laid out recently by the government, rogue operators dealing in illegal waste could face up to five years in prison.

Steve Molyneux, deputy director for waste regulation at the Environment Agency, emphasised the serious damage caused by illegal waste activity, describing it as a “toxic crime” that harms communities, the environment, and the wider economy.

He said: “The Environment Agency is determined to use all our powers and resources to stop waste criminals, but we cannot achieve this alone.

“Our survey shows almost three quarters of waste offences go unreported, so we urge industry and the public to help us stop waste criminals faster by sharing what they know about the people carrying out these heinous crimes.”

The financial and environmental impact of the crime on farmers, landowners and the waste industry is immense.

According to the survey, 52% reported losses exceeding £50,000 from illegal waste sites, while 44% suffered costs due to illegal waste exports.

Sam Corp, head of regulation at the Environmental Services Association, highlighted the scale of the problem, pointing to the fact that over half of British farmers and landowners have been affected by illegal waste dumping.

He said: “The survey findings are further evidence of the waste crime epidemic facing the UK, much of which is perpetrated by organised crime groups.

“It is essential that we all exercise our duty of care to ensure waste does not fall into criminal hands and that, across society, we report all waste crime when we see it to help the authorities identify and stop the culprits.”